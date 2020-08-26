Edward Mullins

Samuel John Flickinger Jr.
on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Elizabeth Flickinger; father of Mark (Susan) Flickinger, Nancy Flickinger, Paul (Jannie) Flickinger, Linda (Dan) Hoilman, Ellen (Rob) Payne and the late Karen (Marty) Simmons; grandfather of Krista (Nick) DiBartolomeo, John Flickinger, Michael Flickinger, Kelsey Flickinger, Danny Hoilman, Ryan Hoilman, Samantha Payne, Kaylee Payne, Dillyn Payne, Bobby Payne, Kaitlin Simmons, Keegan Simmons and Molly Simmons; great grandfather of Peter Flynn DiBartolomeo.Visitation will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Samuel's name to The National Kidney Foundation
, 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW #300, (202) 244-7900 https://www.kidney.org/donation
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.www.colefuneral.com