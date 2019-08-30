

EDWARD S. O'NEILL



Edward Sherwood O'Neill, of Potomac, MD, passed peacefully on August 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carolyn. He is survived by his five children, Kevin (Carol), Sharon, Kelly, Megan (Derek Watson), and Kristin (Paul Bonow), and his brother, Joseph. He is also survived by twenty grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was born on October 16, 1931 in Hoboken, NJ. He graduated high school in 1948 from Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, VA and entered The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. After serving four year in the US Army , he returned to Catholic University, where he and Carolyn met. He graduated from Catholic University in 1956 and from its School of Law in 1959.

Edward specialized in the practice of communications law and was active in the affairs of the Federal Communications Bar Association, having been elected its President in 1983. He was affiliated with various law firms throughout his career, including a lengthy term as a senior partner with the firm Bryan Cave.

He retired from the US Army Reserves in 1992 with the rank of Major. He retired from active law practice in 2007. He retired his exceptional wit on August 28, 2019.