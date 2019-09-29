Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD "NED" PARRISH III. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Church of the Epiphany 1317 G St NW. View Map Graveside service 4:00 PM Little Fork Episcopal Church 6461 Oak Shade Road Rixeyville , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice



Edward John Parrish III "Ned"

Edward "Ned John Parrish III passed away on September 7, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA on May 3, 1946 within a year of his parents' marriage after their release from a Japanese prison camp in Manilla, Philippines. He was raised in Pelham Manor, Westchester County, NY. He attended Episcopal High School and graduated from Worcester Academy in 1965. He was an undergraduate at Monmouth College, IL majoring in Business Administration until he was drafted into the Army in 1966. He was stationed for two years in Kitzingen, Germany. He returned to Monmouth and moved to Washington, DC in 1970, a semester shy of graduating, to be close to his parents and two of his brothers living in Virginia. For 14 years, Ned managed three departments at Sears on Wisconsin Ave; bought, renovated, and sold houses; worked in the Correspondence Office for the Carter administration; and was a bookkeeper and office administrator for Dr. Francis Chucker. Up until 2018, Ned turned his hobby of buying and selling antiques into a vocation working at Michael Getz Antiques in Georgetown specializing in the sale of silver, andirons, and other antiquities. He served many politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities. Aside from his love of antiques, Ned was an avid reader of history, literature, and science fiction. He enjoyed travel, dining with friends, and taking in museums and theater in Washington DC. Most of all, he loved his family. He was especially fond of watching his nephews and niece grow and make their way in the world. Ned is survived by his husband of 26 years, Dawson Nash, along with three brothers; Alexander Parrish (Constance) of Stamford, CT, Robert Parrish (Susan) of Rixeyville, VA, and Charles Parrish (Suzanne) of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by seven nephews, one niece, three great-nephews and three great-nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St NW. A graveside burial service will be held at Little Fork Episcopal Church, 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville VA, on Sunday, October 6, at 4 p.m. No flowers. Please send donations to Pancreatic Action Network, pancan.org

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019

