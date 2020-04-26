

Edward J. Pilecki

Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.)



Died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at home in Annandale, Virginia on April 13, 2020. He was born in Waterbury, CT on February 14, 1928 to Michael Pilecki and Bronislawa (Balunda) Pilecki and graduated from Naugatuck (CT) HS in 1944. He received a BS from the University of Connecticut (AFROTC) in 1950 and entered the USAF at Mountain Home AFB in 1951. He married his childhood sweetheart, Janet (Krulikowski) Pilecki in Naugatuck CT in 1952. He was assigned to posts in North Africa and at the Voice of America in Munich DE following Polish language studies at Georgetown University Foreign Service School. Ed and Jan moved to Berlin DE for his next assignment at USAF-Tempelhof Airport and then to Plattsburg AFB NY, Anderson AFB Guam and AFSC Andrews AFB where he received an MBA from George Washington University in 1964 and completed the Defense Advanced Management Course at the Naval Post-Grad School in Monterrey, CA. His later assignments included Command of the SE Regional DCAS Office in Miami FL and Deputy Director of Procurement at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research on Bolling AFB in Washington DC. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 and began a career in private industry with Satellite Business Systems in Falls Church VA where he managed the Real Estate Division, retiring in 1985. He also held a VA Realtor's License. His professional certifications included Certified Professional Contracts Manager from the National Contracts Management Association.

He and wife Jan are long time parishioners of St. Michael's Church in Annandale, VA. They were also active in the Aramathean Funeral Ministry at the Arlington National Cemetery.

An avid fisherman and gardener, he is survived by his wife of 68 years Janet E Pilecki; son Michael J Pilecki; daughter Carol J Pilecki and her husband Ward Dennis; along with grandchildren, Luc Dennis and Julia Dennis.