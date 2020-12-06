

Edward C. Redican "Ned" Col., USAF (Ret.)

Passed away in his sleep on November 27, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA in 1933, he entered the USAF in 1956. Ned received his Navigator Wings, became an air-to-air refueling specialist and flew missions in the Arctic, over the North Pole, during the Berlin Wall crisis, over Eastern Europe and the then Soviet Union. He volunteered for Vietnam in an Air Commando Squadron. Later he taught AFROTC at Notre Dame. At the Pentagon he served on the Air Staff, JCS & in OSD. He retired in 1982 to work as a Defense Consultant and Adjunct Faculty Lecturer at Marymount. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism and Air, Defense Meritorious Service, AF Meritorious Service, and AF Commendation Medals. Ned is survived by his wife, Eleanor Redican and daughters, Kate Redican Hall of Lusby MD, Eleanor Berry Redican and Nancy Elizabeth Redican of Burke, VA, Annmarie Cottage of Mansfield, MA; and grandchildren, EJ and Emma Cottage. A 2021 funeral at Arlington National Cemetery is planned



