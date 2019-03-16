EDWARD SACKS

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019. EDWARD DAVID SACKS of South Burlington, VT formerly of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Carole Sacks, loving father of Alison Leigh (Charlie) Maddox and Dana Ann (Leo Listi) Sacks; dear brother of Susan Koch and Howard Sacks; cherished grandfather of Nico and Bella Listi. Graveside services will be held at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
