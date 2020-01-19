Edward C. Schade
On January 10, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Washington, DC, Ed lived in Dunkirk, MD prior to making Florida his permanent home. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Mary. He was the loving father of Dennis (Sophia), Cathy Fleming (Carl Richardson), Tricia LaValle (David), Susan Densford (Steve), Regina Buchen (Chris) and Rose Anne Tripathy (Raman); devoted grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of five. A federal government employee for over four decades, Ed retired from the United States Supreme Court. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Hospice Foundation, 1731 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.