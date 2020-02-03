

Edward P. Schiffman, 76, of Ashburn, VA passed away on February 2, 2020 after a stroke. Ed, a proud native New Yorker, was an entrepreneur and a businessman. He was the former owner of VSI Inc., a secretarial placement agency in Rockville, MD, and Bagel Buddies, a bagel deli in Fairfax, VA. Ed was the beloved husband of Marsha for 53 years and devoted father of son Scott (Courtney). He will be missed by his adoring and cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Ryan and Bryce. We will miss Ed's clever wit, stories, generosity, strength and love. Services and burial will be private, however a celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Ed's name to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.