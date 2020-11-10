SCURA Dr. Edward Dennis Scura (age 76) Dr. Edward Dennis Scura, 76, of Potomac, Maryland, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home. Born in 1944 in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the second eldest son of the late Edward James Scura and Eileen Brogan Scura. He received a B.S.in Biology and Chemistry from Villanova University in 1966, and a Ph.D. in Marine Biology and Comparative Physiology from University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences in 1973. He worked in the shrimp aquaculture industry since its infancy in the 1970's and is recognized for making transformative contributions to technical advancements as well as professional development of people in the industry during a career which spanned over 40 years. He was a founding partner of Aquatic Farms, Ltd. (AFL) in Hawaii, and served as CEO from the company's inception in the mid-1970's through the end of the 1980's, working on aquaculture and fisheries development projects, commercial ventures, research and training throughout Asia, the Pacific and the Americas. He was a founding partner of Shrimp Improvement Systems (SIS), a shrimp breeding company established in the mid-1990's in the Florida Keys focused on developing specific-pathogen-free shrimp stocks for the farming industry. He served as SIS President from the company's establishment until it was acquired by PT Central Proteina Prima (CP Prima), an international integrated aquaculture and food production company based in Indonesia. He remained engaged with SIS in a technical capacity, based initially in Jakarta, until his retirement. Post-retirement he lived with his wife in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Bangkok, Thailand, where he enjoyed forever learning to play golf. He relocated to the US in 2017, where he reestablished his residence in Potomac, with homes also in Seattle and San Diego. Having beaten the odds with life-threatening illnesses from a young age, he had an undeterrable life spirit and an unbridled curiosity about the world. He enjoyed travelling to far-flung places and had a natural way of connecting and bonding with people irrespective of culture. He loved spending time with his large extended family, and friends and colleagues from around the world, and left an indelible mark on those he touched with his personal and professional generosity. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Louise Fallon Scura; two daughters, Jennifer Scura Tankersley and her husband Aaron Jon Tankersley, and Jessica Scura Fosse and her husband Christopher James Fosse; five grandchildren, Megan Rhodes Tankersley, Mark Kai Tankersley, Amanda Jo Tankersley, Kendall Ann Fosse, and Lucas Edward Fosse; three brothers, William Cornelius Scura and his wife Diane Trancucci Scura, Paul Vincent Scura and his wife Nancy Cerbus Scura, Dr. Mark Martin Scura and his wife Maureen Redmond Scura; a sister-in-law, Dr. Kathleen Walsh Scura, the widow of his late brother John Joseph Scura, Esq; as well as the large extended Scura and Fallon families. Due to the continuing risks of COVID-19, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a future date to be determined.Due to the continuing risks of COVID-19, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a future date to be determined.



