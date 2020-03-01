

EDWARD ARTHUR SHRAMEK, JR



Passed suddenly on February 25, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Born November 17, 1957 in Baltimore, MD to Mildred and the late Edward A. Shramek, Sr. Eddie will be fondly remembered as a loving father, avid tennis player, and great music enthusiast.

Beloved husband of Martha L. Shramek; devoted father of Mallory Anne (fiancé, Jesse), Edward Arthur, III (wife, Lesly) and Steven Hollis Shramek; cherished brother of Eric A. Shramek. Further survived by three nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Eddie's life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 4512 College Ave, College Park, MD 20740 on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of the National Capital Area, Inc., 5335 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20015.

