EDWARD SMITH

EDWARD L. SMITH  
"Smitty"  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army, District of Columbia Police Department, Federal Protective Service, and in the Federal Prison System. Edward is survived by his wife, Belinda; children, Augustina Bryan (Darrell), Edward, Jr., Sean Edward and Kelly Brundidge (Tomika); six siblings; 10 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held for Edward Smith on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home in Forestville, MD.
