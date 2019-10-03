"Smitty"
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army
, District of Columbia Police Department, Federal Protective Service, and in the Federal Prison System. Edward is survived by his wife, Belinda; children, Augustina Bryan (Darrell), Edward, Jr., Sean Edward and Kelly Brundidge (Tomika); six siblings; 10 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held for Edward Smith on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home in Forestville, MD.