Of Fairfax, VA, age 88, died peacefully on September 26, 2019. Mr. Smith was born in Stuart Fl. and graduated from Martin County High School in 1949. He went to the University of Florida and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1953. Mr. Smith moved to Washington, DC where he had a long and satisfying career as a Patent Examiner at the U.S. Patent Office. He retired in 1999 then worked for several years for the patent law firm of Keil & Weinkauf. Mr. Smith led an active life biking, hiking, gardening and traveling. He is survived by his wife, Jane Turns Smith; his son, Ted Smith of Durham, NC; his daughter, Cathy Stevens of Chesapeake, VA; and three grandchildren Hannah, Sam and Callan Stevens; as well as his sister Jean Pollard and nephew Lorenzo Pollard of Savannah GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA. Contributions May be made to Project Lift, 1330 S.W. 34th St., Palm City, Fl. 34990, www.projectliftmc.com