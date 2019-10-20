EDWARD JARRIN SNYDER (Age 86)
On Friday, October 18, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Anne W. Snyder; father of Meg Snyder Thompson (Brian) and Cara Snyder McVie (Graeme); grandfather of Elizabeth, Carolyn, and Mary Cullen Thompson, Campbell, Lachlan, and Iain McVie. Born and raised in Washington, Edward graduated from Gonzaga College High School, Catholic University, and The George Washington University Law School. A devoted public servant, Edward served in the U.S. Navy
as a Lieutenant Junior Grade for three years and then as an attorney and Section Chief in the Tax Division of the Department of Justice for almost 40 years. With his wife Anne, Edward was a longtime resident of Bethesda, parishioner of Little Flower Parish, and loyal supporter of Gonzaga and Georgetown Visitation. A gifted artist, Edward loved the museums and architecture of his native Washington and is remembered for his beautiful watercolors and oils of local landscapes. Relatives and friends may call at the Church of the Little Flower, 5601 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Little Flower on Friday, October 25 at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gonzaga College High School.