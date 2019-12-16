Maj. Edward J. Talbert, Jr.
Tuskegee Airman
Maj. Edward J. Talbert, Jr. (Res. Ret.) of Suitland, MD went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 21 days shy of his 97th birthday and died from complications of dementia. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He attended Armstrong High School, served in the U.S. Army in Cardiff, Wales during World War II
, and graduated on the G.I. Bill from Howard University. He was in the first Air Force AROTC class and served as a Base Supply Officer with the 332nd Fighter Wing in Columbus, Ohio at Lockbourne Army Air Base under Col. B.O. Davis, Jr., from 1948 until the base was deactivated on July 1, 1950. He graduated from Miner Teachers College and earned his M.L.S. from Catholic University. He was the first African American Area Branch Librarian in the DC Public Library and later the Prince George's County Memorial Library systems. He retired from PGCMLS and the U. S. Air Force Reserve in 1984.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. Talbert, Sr. and Sadie B. Talbert, his brother Robert (Delores), his brother-in-law Col. John Thomas Martin, Jr. (Hestlene), and several nieces and nephews. He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife of over 70 years, Jane M. Talbert; their daughter Patricia, her husband Christopher Smith
, and their daughter Courtney; his sister Alma Sherman; and a host of other relatives, friends, neighbors of over 60 years, and fellow members of the East Coast Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
He donated his body to science and will eventually be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at his church of almost 50 years, Allen Chapel AME in Washington, DC, in early 2020. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Youth in Aviation Program of ECCTAI, Inc. (www.ecctai.org
).