Maj. Edward J. Talbert, Jr.

Tuskegee Airman

Maj. Edward J. Talbert, Jr. (Res. Ret.) of Suitland, MD went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 21 days shy of his 97th birthday and died from complications of dementia. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He attended Armstrong High School, served in the U.S. Army in Cardiff, Wales during World War II , and graduated on the G.I. Bill from Howard University. He was in the first Air Force AROTC class and served as a Base Supply Officer with the 332nd Fighter Wing in Columbus, Ohio at Lockbourne Army Air Base under Col. B.O. Davis, Jr., from 1948 until the base was deactivated on July 1, 1950. He graduated from Miner Teachers College and earned his M.L.S. from Catholic University. He was the first African American Area Branch Librarian in the DC Public Library and later the Prince George's County Memorial Library systems. He retired from PGCMLS and the U. S. Air Force Reserve in 1984.