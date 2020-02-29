

EDWARD TERRONES, II



Edward Terrones II, 61, a resident of Wheaton, MD, died February 24 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born on April 3, 1958 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of Marcene Galkin, her late husband Stanley Galkin and the late Eduardo Terrones and his wife Abigail Terrones. Edward Terrones is survived by his children, Jason Terrones, Joey Terrones and his wife Andria, and Eric Haden; his siblings, Mercedes Kline and her husband, Paul, Kathy Angert and her husband, Michael, Robert Galkin and his wife, Arlene, Laura Van Zandt and her husband, Scott; his four grandchildren, David Sarcey, Alivia Terrones, Amelia Terrones, and Adalyn Terrones; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Edward had a large heart, and would do anything for anybody. He was known for his sense of humor. His interests included woodworking, artwork, music, football, weight lifting, cooking, and camping. Above all he lived to spend time with friends and family. A service will be held March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ At Manor Woods. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of Christ At Manor Woods, 5300 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD 20853.