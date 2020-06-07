

Edward C. Trexler, Jr. November 14, 1931 - May 12, 2020

Edward C. Trexler, Jr. of Fairfax City, Virginia, died on May 12, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Anne Rea Trexler. He was the devoted father of Mary "Ginni" Santoro of Baltimore, MD; Edward Trexler III and his wife, Kathleen of New Bern, NC; and Constance "Connie" Trexler of Fairfax VA. He also was the proud grandfather of Jessica, Charles, Maryanne, Lindsay, Edward IV, Emily and three great grandchildren. Loving brother to Diane Vass and Peter Trexler. He also leaves behind his beloved companion Peggy Fitzgerald of Vienna, VA. Ed and Peggy loved their morning walks at the mall, eating out and touring various Virginia wineries. Mr. Trexler lived in the City of Fairfax for 60 years where he served on numerous Boards and Commissions. He was recognized by the Virginia State Senate through a formal proclamation for his many contributions to the City. Mr. Trexler was employed by Melpar, the Naval Research Labratory (NRL), and the Department of Energy (DOE). While at NRL he helped design and build a lunar camera system for use by the Apollo 16 astronauts. The camera remains on the surface of the moon. While at DOE, he led the Departments efforts in acid rain analysis and the development of scrubbers for clean coal burning power plants. His design and analysis for scrubbers is used globally, not just in the U.S. Later in life Mr. Trexler turned his attention to history; specifically Civil War history in his childhood Richmond, the Northern Neck of Virginia, and Northern Virginia with emphasis on the City of Fairfax. He is the author of 12 books and a member of numerous historical societies. Most notably the Society of the War of 1812 and Son's of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Trexler attended The Truro Church in the City of Fairfax and served many different functions in assisting the Ministry. His favorite was singing in the church choir. A private burial was conducted May 16, 2020 at the City of Fairfax Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name, to Historic Fairfax City, Inc. or to the Lamb Center of Fairfax. A memorial service/celebration of life is being planned for the future.



