In Memoriam

Edward Tyrone Green, Sr.



Although 13 years have passed, deep in our hearts there are memories kept for a husband and father we will never forget. We miss you as much today as we did the day you left. Some days we turn and look for you with thoughts we'd like to share, but believe that you are watching us from your heavenly perch.

Iris, Kefim and Zahali, the loving granddaughter you never met.