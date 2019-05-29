The Washington Post

EDWARD VAUGHAN (1952 - 2019)
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Edward C. Vaughan (Age 66)  

Edward C. Vaughan of Fairfax, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring MD. Beloved husband of Carolyn M. Vaughan. Devoted father of Emily C. Vaughan. Son of Edward J. Vaughan and Rita Vaughan (nee Courtney). Brother of Thomas Vaughan (deceased), James E. Vaughan (deceased), Mary Buxton (deceased) and Catherine "Kate" Vaughan. A Visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Wednesday, May 29 from 12 to 2 and 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, May 30 from 9 to 10 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 10 a.m. Interment will take place following the service at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Boys Town in Nebraska, Boystown.org.

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
