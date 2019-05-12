

EDWARD CUYLER WALLACE



With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Edward Cuyler Wallace on Sunday, May 5, 2019, peacefully in his sleep after a seven year battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Preceded in death by loving wife, Christine Wallace; parents Ealie and Eudore Wallace; brother Carl Wallace.

He is survived by his daughter Regina (Wilburn Newbill); sons, Edward and Gregory (Valencia Wallace); grandchildren, Mathew Newbill and Rashida Newbill; great grandchild, one year old Sidney Newbill; twin brother Fred (Jayne Wallace); sister Ethyl Jenkins; brother Ronald (Renee Wallace); along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him and will never forget him. Viewing: Tuesday May 14, 11 a.m., Glenmont United Methodist Church, 12901 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906. Funeral will follow at 12 Noon. Interment: 2 p.m., Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906. Cards and flowers to McGuire Funeral Service, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. Dementia Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.