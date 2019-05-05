EDWARD RICHARD WASHINGTON, SR.
(Age 87)
Peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Loving father of Edward Washington, Jr., Crystal Kelly (Brett), Maurita Williams and the late Karen Bates. Devoted Godfather of Joyce Waugh and Carmen Carter (Chris). Also survived by a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE. Washington, DC. Bishop Elect Vance Oldes, officiating. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services by Freeman.