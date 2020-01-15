EDWARD KENT WASHINGTON, JR.
Quietly, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, beloved father of Edward K. Washington III. and Kevin E. Washington and former wife, Maria Washington. Also surviving are one sister, two brothers, other relatives, and many friends. Friends are invited to attend the service on Friday, January 17 at Reid Temple Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769. The viewing will start at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Contributions can be made in his memory to the .