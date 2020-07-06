Or Copy this URL to Share



Edward P. Washington, Jr.

Entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020. Survived by wife, Andrea (Debbie) Washington; four children, Deresa Stroud, Edward Washington III, (Alicia), D'Andrea Stanard (Roland), Danika Washington; six grandchildren, and three brothers. On Wednesday, July 8, Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. followed by Service at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



