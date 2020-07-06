1/1
Edward Washington
Edward P. Washington, Jr.
Entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020. Survived by wife, Andrea (Debbie) Washington; four children, Deresa Stroud, Edward Washington III, (Alicia), D'Andrea Stanard (Roland), Danika Washington; six grandchildren, and three brothers. On Wednesday, July 8, Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. followed by Service at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUL
8
Service
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
