

Edward Robert Whittington, DDS,

"Bob"



Of Gainesville, VA, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 82.

Bob was born on July 3, 1937 in New York to Ernest and Elaine Whittington. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond in 1955. He then served four years in the US Air Force. He attended the University of Richmond, then the Medical College of Va, where he graduated in 1966 from the School of Dentistry. He married his high school sweetheart, Anne Pittman Whittington (deceased) in 1958 and they had three children. They moved to Vienna and Bob opened his own dental practice, where he worked until he retired in 2004.

Bob is survived by his son, Richard Whittington (wife, Melissa); his son, Mark Whittington (wife, Tina); his daughter, Lori Zampiello (husband, Mario); eight grandchildren, Daniel (wife, Shelly and great-granddaughter, Evelyn), Nate (wife, Kate), Bryan (fiance Nikki), Devon, Taylor, Danielle, Andrew and Payton; as well as his sister, Cheryl Baynes (husband, Fred).

Bob was loyal, kind and a true friend. He had a great sense of humor and was always the first to crack a joke or tell a story! He was strong and stoic, but he was also a gentle giant with a huge heart. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. His last few years were challenging, yet he never complained. He is finally at peace and pain free.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W, Vienna, VA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.