EDWARD WILKINSON Jr.
1933 - 2020
Rear Admiral  Edward Anderson Wilkinson, Jr., September 21, 1933 - May 23,2020   
RADM E.A. Wilkinson (Andy) died at home in Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Sondra; sons, Dan, Andy, and Dave; sister, Martha Reeves; and sister-in-law, Sandi Bro. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Parker, in 1992 and eldest son Daryl in 1980.  Andy graduated from the Naval Academy in 1955 and earned his Wings of Gold. His 34 years of service included patrol aviation anti-submarine warfare, teaching at the Naval Academy, commanding two patrol squadrons and two major commands, and directing the Defense Mapping Agency. Afterward, he was an executive vice president at Intergraph Corporation for 21 years. A devout Christian, he was an active volunteer and friend to all who knew him.  Donations may be made to the Admiral Andy Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship at the National Flight Academy either online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/aawms or via mail to OCPB Foundation, P.O. Box 87, Lillian, AL 36549. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
