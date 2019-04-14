

Edward Peter Zdancewicz

(Age 88)



Passed away on April 7, 2019 due to congestive heart problems. Ed retired from the Navy Department after 42 years of service. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Packers. Ed was married to his wife Martha for 66 years; both were founding members of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He is also survived by his sisters, Louise Zellock and Marie Zdancewicz; and his seven children, Raymond (Sandy), Marilyn Minor, Bernard (Virgie), Rebecca (Kevin) Hoisington, Donald (Heather), Kimberly (Solon) Vlasto, and Jeffrey (Shannon). Ed along with Martha have 13 grandchildren, Kevin (Cameron), Matt, Danny, Zach, Joel, Kara, Thomas, Andrew, Lydia, Alex, Will, Hannah, and Morgan plus three great-grandchildren, Nickolas, John, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine, grandson, Christopher, and son-in-law, Steve Minor. Visitation will be at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St. in Falls Church, VA on Monday, April 15 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA on April 16 at 10 a.m. followed by burial services at Fairfax Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at