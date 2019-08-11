Edward Johnson
After almost nine decades, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 Edward Johnson passed away peacefully in his home. Edward was born on October 18, 1929 in Hartford, CT. He retired after 24 years with Montgomery County School System and he loved walking his dog in the well known neighborhood of NW, Washington, DC. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church (610 Rhode Island Ave.). The viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.