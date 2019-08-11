The Washington Post

EDWARDS JOHNSON (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Greater Mt Calvary Holy Church
610 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church
610 Rhode Island Ave
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church
610 Rhode Island Ave
Notice
Edward Johnson  

After almost nine decades, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 Edward Johnson passed away peacefully in his home. Edward was born on October 18, 1929 in Hartford, CT. He retired after 24 years with Montgomery County School System and he loved walking his dog in the well known neighborhood of NW, Washington, DC. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church (610 Rhode Island Ave.). The viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
