EDWARDS MEYER

MEYER General Edward C. Meyer "Shy" (Age 91) Former Chief of Staff of the US Army Passed away peacefully at home on October 13,2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. General Meyer grew up in Saint Marys, Pennsylvania, the son of Edward L. Meyer and Cecelia Kosco Meyer. He attended the US Military Academy, where, among other things, he excelled at lacrosse, becoming the All-American captain of the 1951 national championship team. After graduating from West Point in 1951, he served in the Korean War earning a Silver Star and Bronze Star. When he returned from Korea to teach at the Fort Benning Infantry School, he met and soon married Carol McCunniff in 1954 beginning a beautiful adventure that lasted 66 years. General Meyer's career included two tours in Vietnam where he earned a second Silver Star, a Purple Heart, and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He moved on to various other commands, culminating in being promoted to Chief of Staff of the Army in 1979, becoming one of the youngest Army Chiefs in history. In this role, he focused on modernizing a force that had become depleted and demoralized in the years following Vietnam, coining the term "The Hollow Army". By the end of his four-year tenure, he had restored the Army's capabilities, cohesiveness and its sense of mission: a mission that he embraced each morning with the question, "What can I do today for PFC Marne?" After he retired from the Army after 32 years of service, General Meyer served on corporate boards, advisory panels and policy think tanks. His over 20 year Presidency of Army Emergency Relief embodied his commitment to serving all soldiers. He loved his God, his family, his country, and the US Army. General Meyer was an Eagle Scout. He loved playing golf, hunting and fly-fishing. General Meyer is survived by his wife, Carol Meyer; brother, James Meyer (Mary) of St. Marys, PA; five children, Tom Meyer (Gretchen) of Asheville, NC, Tim Meyer (Lindsay) of McLean, VA, Doug Meyer (Barbara) of Marlborough, CT, Nancy Meyer (Michael) of Riverdale, NY, and Mary Stuart Meyer of Horsham, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Thomas, Christy, Lauren, Joshua, Caroline, Ethan, Mia; and great grandchild, Kieran. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, J. Karl Meyer (Eileen) and George Meyer; his two sisters, MaryLou Hayford (Warren) and Paula Robinson (Mark); and his grandchild, Olivia Meyer. Services at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.Services at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.



