

Edwin Monroe Cronk

May 20, 1918 - September 1, 2020 Edwin Monroe Cronk was born in Minneapolis, MN, on May 20, 1918, and died on September 1, 2020. Born to William F. Cronk and Edith Hanson, he grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Central High School. He was a Troop #33 Eagle Scout. Ed attended Deep Springs College (class of '36) and then Cornell University (class of "41). He married Dorothy Montgomery in 1943. During World War II, Ed served in the Air Force from 1942-1946 in the Pacific Theater. As part of the rebuilding of Japan after the War, Ed became Chief of the Japanese Financial Trade from 1951-1956 and was subsequently recruited into the Foreign Service. His tours of duty in the Foreign Service included Korea, Germany, and Australia, with a final assignment as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore from 1972-1975. After his retirement from government service, Ed accepted the position of Dean of Deep Springs College, his alma mater, where he served with greatest pleasure from 1976-1980 after which he served as a trustee of the college and was chairman of the board for 3 years. He and wife Dorothy called Washington, DC, home for many years until moving into a retirement community in Frederick, MD. Ed was preceded in death in 2008 by Dorothy, his wife of 66 years, and is survived by daughter MaryEd (Hartnell) of Sydney, Australia (Anthony); son James of Surprise, Arizona (Sally); daughter Nan (Cronk-Walker) of Frederick, MD (Kenneth); eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Ed lived a long and fulfilling life; he worked hard and played hard, laughed easily, was a friend to everyone and a terrific father. Due to the COVID-19 shut down, his memorial service will be held in the individual hearts of those who loved him. His remains will be buried next to his beloved wife at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis sometime next spring.



