

Edwin Paul Geiger, Jr.



Of Reston, VA passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer and heart ailments. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Farrell Geiger; children Peter Geiger with wife Sarah, Barbara Geiger and Sandra Johnson with husband Shaun; as well as 11 grandchildren.

Ed was born in Philadelphia in 1941 to Edwin and Julia Geiger. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a youth. After graduating from Lower Merion High School, he attended the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. He was commissioned as a Naval officer where he served seven years of active duty and 20 years in the reserves. After his Naval career, he worked as a financial analyst for St. Mary's College of Maryland and several defense contractors. He was active in the Lions club and St. John Neumann Church. Ed enjoyed life and had a passion for his Morgan motorcar, sailing, biking, and travel.

Visitation will be at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd., Reston, VA on Tuesday, October 22 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at: