Edwin "Ted" Gewirz
Edwin Gewirz "tED"  
November 27, 1927 - August 31, 2020  Died in Louisville, Colorado. Ted was born in Washington DC to Myer and Katie (Goldberg) Gewirz. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1944. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning from the Army Ted married, the love of his life, Natalie Lidoff (1928-2015). Ted enjoyed travel, military history and spending time with family and friends. He was a founding member of the Potomac Arms Collectors Association as well as a member of the Company of Military Historians, Maryland Arms Collectors Association, and the American Society of Arms Collectors. Ted had friends all over the world and never went anywhere that he did not know someone. He is survived by his children: Diana Fonoroff (Andrew 1948 - 2020), Carly Gewirz (Dean Clamons), Bruce Gewirz, (Jody Fitterer), Robin Gewirz-Marshall (Bruce); sister, Sandra Levin; grandchildren: Alex Fonoroff (Debra Wilburn), Micah Fonoroff (Mary Pittman), Kurt Marshall (Jennifer), Devon Marshall (Casey Weeks), Samuel Clamons; great grandchildren: Ethan, Oliver and Elise Fonoroff. There will be no funeral service at this time due to Covid-19. Please make donations in Ted's honor to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, The American Heart Association or The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

