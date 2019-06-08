Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN GOETZ. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Edwin Engle Goetz (Age 86)

Passed away at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 (remarkably, but not surprisingly, six years to the day after the passing of his identical twin brother, Ray Porter Goetz. Born in Cumberland, Maryland, Ed was the son of Raymond and Althea Engle Goetz. Ed graduated from Allegheny High School and attended Potomac State College for two years before entering the Army in 1953, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Psychology. He always said that a degree in Psychology and 50 cents would get you a cup of coffee. Ed retired from Newark Electronics in 2001 after 30 years in management. He was an avid sailor and fisherman and enjoyed returning to Cumberland and Deep Creek Lake, where he and his brother had numerous friends. He is survived by a niece, Donna K. Goetz, of Virginia Beach, VA, a nephew, Edwin M. Goetz, of Union Bridge, MD, and his longtime friend for over 30 years, Pamela Yood. Ed's family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To send condolences and memories, please sign the family on-line register at https://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/edwin-goetz-8273375/add-memory

