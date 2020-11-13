

Edwin J. Golder September 16, 1934 - November 11, 2020

Edwin J. Golder of Chantilly, VA passed away peacefully in his bed, in his home, on November 11, 2020. A loving Husband to his wife, Jane of 60 Years, Ed and Jane had just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary together on Wednesday November 5, 2020. A loving Husband, remarkable Father, wonderful Brother, Uncle, and Treasured Grandpa, Ed loved his family and he loved God. He spent every waking moment of his glorious 86 years on Earth working for his family and giving them everything, most importantly, his example, his protection, and his tremendous love. His wife Jane was the love of his life, and they truly traveled the World together. Ed glorified God via the work of his hands, and we have been so Graced and so Blessed to have lived this Life with him. Dad is survived by his wife Jane, his sons Paul and Jim, his daughter Barbara, his grandchildren Michael/Nicole, Christine, and Matthew, and his many many many beloved extended family members and friends. Thank you Dad for the glorious Witness you gave the World every day. We Love You, and we give all this Thanks and Praise, in Jesus' Name. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of donations, please offer a prayer of remembrance for Ed and take your Loved Ones out to Dinner. Ed Loved Prayer and Family meals together.



