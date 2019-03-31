Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN HARN. View Sign

HARN EDWIN WILLARD HARN Colonel, U.S. ARMY RESERVED (Ret.) Edwin W. Harn, long-time resident of Lake of the Woods, Orange County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2018. He was the son of John Edwin Harn and Elsie Norrington Harn, born on July 9, 1917 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a graduate of Baltimore City College in Baltimore Maryland (1933) and the Johns Hopkins University (School of Engineering (1939), where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and ROTC honorary society of Scabbard and Blade, and was commissioned to Second Lieutenant at graduation in the U.S. Army Engineer Reserve. After military service in World War II , he attended Georgetown University School of Law (Juris Doctor 1950) and was admitted to the District of Columbia bar in June, 1950. 2nd Lt. Harn was called to active duty in May, 1941 and continued on active duty through February, 1946. After duty at Fort Belvoir, VA, Fort Bragg , NC and Camp Picket, VA he served overseas in the European Theatre of Operations where he commanded an Engineer Combat Battalion during the Roer River and Rhine River crossings and the Battle of the Bulge where he was awarded the Purple Heart during combat. He returned to the U.S. as a Lieutenant Colonel and remained in the Corps of Engineers until his retirement as a Colonel in 1977. He was a member of the Reserve Officers Association, the Military Order of the World Wars, the American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America and The National Flag Foundation. After release from active duty, Col. Harn returned to his employment with the Federal Aviation Administration in 1946, retiring in 1973 as Chief, Airport Engineering Division to live at the Lake of the Woods in Orange County, VA. There he served as President of the Lake of the Woods Association, as a charter member of the Lions Club and the Garden Club, and on the Orange County Board of Assessors, the School Board Selection Commission and as a director of The James Madison Museum. He was a long time member of the Lake of the Woods Church serving as an elder. Col. Harn was active in the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years, as a Scoutmaster for 25 years during which he received the Scouters Award, the Scouters Key and the Silver Beaver Award and influenced the lives and characters of several hundred Scouts. Colonel Harn was predeceased by his beloved wife of 78 years, Dorothy Elaine Henry of Danville, VA; and is survived by a son John Edwin Harn, II (Vivien) of Chantilly, VA, daughters Joyce Elaine Christopher (John) of Versailles, KY, Sharon Ellen Routt (Bill) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Wendy Joanne Baer (Tim) of Alexandria, VA, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Colonel Harn will be inurned with full military honors in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium on April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. His eternal spirit has returned to God. Any expressions in memoriam may be made to the National Capitol Area Council Boy Scouts of America, or to the Lake of the Woods Church. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019

