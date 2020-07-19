JAENKE EDWIN JAENKE Edwin A. Jaenke, of Williamsburg VA, died peacefully in his sleep on May 26, 2020. He was the son of Edwin A. and Flora Schneider Jaenke, born September 14, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, growing up in Dupo, IL where his father was teacher and principal of Hoff Elementary School. He received his AA degree ('50) from Blackburn College at Carlinville, IL, his BS ('52) at Univ. of Illinois in Education and Agriculture, and his MA degree in Agricultural Economics ('57), focusing on international trade, from Univiversity of Missouri. He served in the US Navy from 1952-55, assigned to the Navy Amphibian Force in the Far East during the Korea War. On October 26, 1952, he married Claire L. Schmidt, his college sweetheart. From 1957-61 he served as Agricultural Advisor and Assistant to US Senator Stuart Symington from Missouri in his D.C. office, and on the staff of the Senate Agricultural Committee. From 1961-69, Jaenke was Executive Vice President of the Commodity Credit Corporation, under Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman and the USDA representative developing farm legislation with the US Congress. In 1969 Jaenke was awarded the highest recognition as one of the Ten Most Outstanding Young Men under 40 serving in Government. From 1969-74, Jaenke served as the youngest-ever Governor of the Farm Credit Administration, responsible for $13 billion in lending, overseeing its dramatic growth, with a new congressionally-approved charter, a nearly 300% increase in lending, and greater involvement in world markets. From 1975 to 1995, Jaenke was founder and President E. A. Jaenke & Associates, a Washington DC-based international food and agriculture consulting firm, serving major US food and export companies and food agencies in Japan, Australia, and South America. He travelled to 53 countries while promoting US agricultural interests. He and his wife purchased, operated and retired to a large beef cattle farm in Madison County, Virginia, from 1979 to 2008, when they relocated to Williamsburg, VA. He enjoyed 59 years of married life to Claire Jaenke, ended by her untimely death on November 11, 2011. He was proud of raising and educating four children, Janet Mackert of Evans, GA, Dale Jaenke of Lynchburg, VA, Dr. Karen Jaenke, of Richmond, CA, and Paul Jaenke of Arnold, MD. He is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this summer at Madison Presbyterian Church, Madison, VA. He enjoyed 59 years of married life to Claire Jaenke, ended by her untimely death on November 11, 2011. He was proud of raising and educating four children, Janet Mackert of Evans, GA, Dale Jaenke of Lynchburg, VA, Dr. Karen Jaenke, of Richmond, CA, and Paul Jaenke of Arnold, MD. He is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this summer at Madison Presbyterian Church, Madison, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store