

Lt. Col (ret.) Edwin Neal Miller (aGE 90)



On Thursday August 8, 2019 at his home in Annandale, Virginia surrounded by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Jeanne Elizabeth Miller; a son, Guy Vincent; and his two sisters, Jean and Muriel. He'd met Jeanne in high school and loved her with all his heart.

Neal earned his BA from St. Bonaventure University and his MBA from Syracuse University. He served in the US Army for 26 years with tours in Korea and Vietnam. He had a second career as the Comptroller of the United Mine Workers Health and Retirement Fund, but his greatest love was working as a college finance and accounting professor at George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College which he did for over 40 years.

Neal was a steadfast and faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA, where he kept the books, counted the offerings, and rarely missed daily mass. He also was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus an organization that he also served in many capacities, including managing their finances.

A great source of comfort to Neal was his circle of friends in the Holy Spirit community, with whom he attended daily mass, worked with to support church functions, and regularly had coffee after church. The family also wants to acknowledge the long friendship and devoted care provided by Margaret Sulvetta.

Neal was, however, unmovable on these two points: Notre Dame is the best college football team and the New York Yankees are the best baseball team obviously no one is going to disagree with him at this point.

Neal is survived and loved by his three children, Marti, Mark, and Kurt (Kathy); three grandchildren, Dashiell (Hillary), David, Kaitlyn Poplonski (Eric); two great-grandchildren Dashiell jr. and Romeo (with another one on the way).

There will be a funeral mass at Holy Spirit in Annandale at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 15. Funeral arrangements were handled by Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax Virginia. Contributions to a in lieu of flowers.