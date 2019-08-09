

Edwin Gordon Moffatt

Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)

July 14, 1930 - July 30, 2019



Edwin Gordon Moffatt, 89, surrounded by his wife and family, died peacefully on July 30, 2019 in Ashburn, Virginia.

Gordon was born on July 14, 1930 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of Lester Russell Moffatt and Helen West Moffatt. Gordon and his brother David grew up in Malvern, PA. He graduated from Tredyffrin Easttown High School in 1948 and attended Lafayette College in Easton, PA, earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1952 and later his Masters of Engineering from New York University in 1960. He was a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadet, and upon graduation, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Gordon served in the Corps of Engineers throughout the United States, two tours in Germany, two tours in the Republic of Korea and one in Vietnam. His decorations included the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster and several Campaign and Expeditionary Medals. Gordon was a licensed Professional Engineer in Louisiana and Virginia and a proud Eagle Scout.

Gordon married Anne Louise Werntz in September of 1959 at Grace Methodist Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Following his distinguished 22 year military career, Gordon retired from the U.S. Army in 1974 in the grade of Lieutenant Colonel. Settled in Fairfax, VA, he worked with Bechtel and later with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) as a civil engineer, managing the construction of multiple METRO stations in Northern Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland.

Gordon loved the Lord, his family and his country. He was an active member of Fairfax United Methodist Church for 50 years. He also enjoyed Boston Red Sox baseball, stamp collecting, family beach trips and playing golf with his friends. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Werntz Moffatt, their three sons Mark (Sang Im), Gregg (Sonja) and Brad (Kelly) and nine grandchildren, Jessica, Bryan, Justin, Jordan, Jack, Joshua, Amelia, Ford and Adele.

A celebration of life will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030, on August 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fairfax United Methodist Church or Fisher House Foundation. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.