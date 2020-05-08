

EDWIN HENKEL PEWETT, JR. "Ted"



Edwin Henkel "Ted" Pewett, Jr., 80, a resident of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away on May 3, 2020, after a battle with cancer. A third generation Washingtonian, Ted was born on May 7, 1939. He attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, graduating in 1957, and then The University of Virginia, graduating in 1961. After graduating, Ted served in the US Navy for three years. Later, he began a career as a stockbroker and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley and their predecessors, retiring after 45 years of service.

Ted is survived by his brother Robert Pewett and sister-in-law Gay of Annandale, Virginia; brother Daniel Pewett of Rockville, Maryland, five nieces and nephews, and eight grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin Henkel Pewett, Sr. and Gertrude Glassie Pewett, and sister-in-law Patricia Lockhart Pewett.

A lover of history, Ted was an avid reader and enthusiastic collector of books and antiques. A regular volunteer at the National Cathedral, Ted was also 50-year member of the Chevy Chase Club, and longtime member of the Metropolitan Club of Washington and the Society of Colonial Wars in the District of Columbia, where he served as the Governor from 1999 to 2003.

Due to the current crisis, the family is planning a memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD, where he was a longtime member, at a later date.