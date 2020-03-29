The Washington Post

EDWIN BRADFORD WASHINGTON, JR.  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Allyne England Washington. He is survived by two loving daughters, Michelle Isimbabi (Michael) and Patrice Diakité (Didier); five grandchildren, Mathieu, Michael Jr., Alexie, Morgan, and Lisa-Michelle; two sisters, Betty Thomas and Deborah Brown (Ruel); one brother, Melvin Washington (Debra); one brother-in-law, Joe A. England, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A small private service will be held due to social distancing. A memorial service celebrating Edwin B.
Washington, Jr.'s life will be held in 2021.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
