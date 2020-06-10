EDWINA SHELDAHL
1926 - 2020
EDWINA Q.B. SHELDAHL "Queenie" (Age 94)  
Passed away on June 8, 2020. Born Edwina Queen Balz January 4, 1926 in Charlottesville, Virginia. At a young age she and her family moved to Fork Union, VA where she lived out her youth with her three siblings and parents. She graduated in 1943 Fluvanna High School. On August 3, 1946 she married Arlo L. Sheldahl and they remained married until his death in 1995. She worked for both the District of Columbia government as well as the Federal government for a total of 41 years. A lifetime resident of Virginia she was active with her church Our Savior Lutheran, Sons of Norway, Meals on Wheels and numerous other community programs. Edwina is preceded by her husband Arlo and her son Edward. She is survived by her son, David; grandchildren, Dallas, Davey, Annalisa and Evan; and her great-grandchild, Ben. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 on Thursday, June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 825 S. Taylor St., Arlington, VA 22204 on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
