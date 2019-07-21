Edwina K. Wittrock (Age 97)
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side in Silver Spring, MD. She joins in eternal rest her husband of 53 years Norbert B. Wittrock who predeceased her in 2012 at age 100 and siblings, Eleanor, Kathleen, Mary Augusta, Edward and Eugene Keidel. She is survived by her son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Cheng, nieces and nephews, Dr. Carol McCandless, Mary Kay Noble, Leslie Fisher, Richard Portune, Robert Portune, Keith McCandless and countless friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 July 24 at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to St. Ursula Academy, 1339 East McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206.