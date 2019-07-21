The Washington Post

EDWINA WITTROCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWINA WITTROCK.
Service Information
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, MD 20816
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Edwina K. Wittrock (Age 97)  

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side in Silver Spring, MD. She joins in eternal rest her husband of 53 years Norbert B. Wittrock who predeceased her in 2012 at age 100 and siblings, Eleanor, Kathleen, Mary Augusta, Edward and Eugene Keidel. She is survived by her son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Cheng, nieces and nephews, Dr. Carol McCandless, Mary Kay Noble, Leslie Fisher, Richard Portune, Robert Portune, Keith McCandless and countless friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 July 24 at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to St. Ursula Academy, 1339 East McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206.
Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.