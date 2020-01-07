

Edythe DeLarco Heller "Lorraine"



E. Lorraine Heller, age 88, of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Frederick MD, passed away on January 5, 2020. Born June 10, 1931 in Bethesda, MD, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Gladys L. (Lucas) DeLarco. Beloved wife of 54 years of the late Bruce A. Heller; mother of Steril S. Fox, Jr., Gladys L. Fox Mowles (Gary), Bruce F. Heller (Cindy), and M. Wane Heller (Brenda); grandmother of Jimmy, Chris, Laura and Brett; sister of the late Eleene, Jacqueline, Patty, Penny and John, Jr. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, January, 11, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.