

Edythe Bernice Jacobs



Daughter of Millie and Isidore Jacobs and sister of Irene Eunice Jacobs and Hazel Thelma Miller, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Potomac Valley Nursing & Wellness Center in Rockville, MD. A lifelong supporter of the arts and a fixture of Temple Beth Ami, Edythe or "Edye" was known for her love of movies and the performing and visual arts, wicked humor, and celebration of any holiday in December, whatever its religious source. As assistant to Livingston Biddle, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts from 1977 to 1981, she championed the American arts and helped raise the profile of that then-fledgling agency. She is survived by her nieces, Ina Meyer and Lynn Miller; nephew, Marc Miller; and her great-nieces, Stephanie Dunphy and Carley Saster. The family asks that memorial acknowledgments of Edye be expressed in the form of contributions to the Temple Beth Ami, in Rockville, MD, or the American Film Institute. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.