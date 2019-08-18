EFFIE J. MOORE (Age 95)
Effie Johnson Moore, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Effie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Winston Moore and her daughter, Karen Lanita Moore Boone. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Nash (Warren); granddaughter, Yvonne Nash; a special nephew, Eddie L. Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 8008 Eastern Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Visitation: 9 a.m., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service: 10 a.m., Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD.