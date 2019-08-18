The Washington Post

EFFIE MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EFFIE MOORE.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Baptist Church
8008 Eastern Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Baptist Church
8008 Eastern Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Baptist Church
8008 Eastern Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EFFIE J. MOORE (Age 95)  

Effie Johnson Moore, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Effie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Winston Moore and her daughter, Karen Lanita Moore Boone. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Nash (Warren); granddaughter, Yvonne Nash; a special nephew, Eddie L. Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 8008 Eastern Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Visitation: 9 a.m., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service: 10 a.m., Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.