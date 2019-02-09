EGIDIA ALIMAN KOBIELUS
Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She is survived by husband, James Kobielus; children, Jason Kobielus and Sonya Kobielus; grandson, Declan Kobielus; sisters, Maria Aliman, Euphrosina Burger, Eveline Aliman, Elies Aliman, and Emilia Aliman; brother, Emanuel Aliman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in a very large extended family. Egidia was a longtime teacher in the District of Columbia Public Schools until retirement in 2013. She earned advanced degrees in linguistics both from the University of Wisconsin
Madison and from Sanata Dharma University in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Viewing and visitation are planned for Saturday and Sunday, February 9 and 10, from 2 to 9 p.m. on each day, at JEFFERSON FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315, where a service will be held on Monday, February 11, at 11 a.m.