1/
EGONS PLAVNIEKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EGONS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Egons Plavnieks (Age 67)  
On Monday, September 14, 2020, of Garrett Park, MD. Beloved husband of Anda Plavnieks; father of Kristofer, Richards, and Roberts; brother of Olafs and Guntis. Master of Arts in Music, Catholic University of America; Master of Arts in Business, U. of Wisconsin-Madison. Storied employee of Proctor & Gamble in the US and internationally; owner of BrightStar Care of Bethesda; accomplished pianist; esteemed member of the Latvian-American community. Funeral Services will be private.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved