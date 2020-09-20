EGONS PLAVNIEKS

On Monday, September 14, 2020, of Garrett Park, MD. Beloved husband of Anda Plavnieks; father of Kristofer, Richards, and Roberts; brother of Olafs and Guntis. Master of Arts in Music, Catholic University of America; Master of Arts in Business, U. of Wisconsin-Madison. Storied employee of Proctor & Gamble in the US and internationally; owner of BrightStar Care of Bethesda; accomplished pianist; esteemed member of the Latvian-American community. Funeral Services will be private.