

EILEEN BEECHER



Eileen Beecher, 85, of Bethesda, MD and Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, in Wilmington, NC.

Eileen was born in St. Louis, MO on March 26, 1934. She earned a bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's degree from The American University.

An extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and teacher, Eileen taught kindergarten for more than 35 years, including 26 years at Bradley Hills Elementary in Bethesda, MD. When she retired, grateful parents presented her with a tapestry featuring photos of each of her classes and the names of her more than 700 students.

She is preceded in death by her dear mother, Mary Kravitz, father, Albert Brick, and stepfather, Jack Greenberg.

Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William Beecher, her four devoted daughters and their spouses: Debbie Spartin (Peter), Diane Beecher (Mark Morris), Lori Beecher (Marc Burstein), and Nancy Kotz (Ken), and 10 adoring grandchildren: Sam, Ally, Jack, Caroline, May, Will, Jay, Andy, Michael and Nick.

A private family burial service will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to , ( ).