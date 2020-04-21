

EILEEN P. COLLINS CLARK

(Age 89)



Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Clark, Jr., in 2018 and sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Catherine Dove (Vinton). She is survived by her son, Thomas E. Clark, III; daughters Sherry C. Young (Seng), Christy Brennan (James), Debby Clark and Laura C. Motsko; grandchildren James T. Brennan (Megan), Carolyn M. Farabaugh (Justin), Michael C. Brennan (Kareesa) and Katherine A. Motsko; and great-grandchildren EllieHazel L. Farabaugh and Fergus C. Farabaugh and survived by her brother, Guy Wilson Collins (Dottie).

Eileen grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she attended Blair High School. She and Tom lived on the same street during middle and high school, and then Eileen attended University of Maryland until she married Tom. They resided in Chevy Chase for 65 years. Eileen was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, quilting, sewing and antiquing. She worked PT at Lord & Taylor's, was a secretary at Little Flower Parish Rectory, and was a member of the Janet Montgomery Chapter, NSDAR.