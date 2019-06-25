EILEEN QUEEN COVINGTON (Age 73)
Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on June 19, 2019. An educator, athletic director, and DCIAA Hall of Fame coach for 38 years. She is survived by her children Norman Covington, Marina Reid (Lyman), Deanna Covington, and Trena Lilly (Kino Sr.); seven grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly Battle (Joseph Sr.), Denise Queen and Nina Queen; and two brothers, Paxton Queen (Tracy) and Mark Queen (Hattie). A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769.