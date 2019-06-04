EILEEN HAWKINS ESHLEMAN (Age 81)
On Sunday, June 2, 2019, of Derwood, MD. Beloved wife of the late Paul William Eshleman; mother of Tim (Valerie) Eshleman, Ellen (Daniel) Tobin, Carrie (James Danny) Batt, John (Vicky Gou) Eshleman, and Susan Eshleman; grandmother of Ryan, Nicholas, Maeve, Aidan, Clare, Abigail, Lily, Presley, and the late Cormac. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benedictine Foundation at www.benschool.org