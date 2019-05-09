

Eileen Fitzgerald



Eileen Fitzgerald, a long-time Alexandria, VA, resident, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. She was 70.

The second of 10 children, she was born to Joe and Mary Fitzgerald on June 5, 1948, in Marshalltown, IA, and grew up on the family's farm near Mitchellville, IA. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines, and earned a bachelor's degree in education and political science from Creighton University in Omaha. Fitzgerald taught school for four years, first in Vallejo, CA, then in Waterloo, Belgium.

Government and politics proved to be her real calling. In 1976, she went to work on Capitol Hill, first for Rep. Ed Mezvinsky, then for Rep. Neal Smith , both Iowa Democrats. She also worked on the House Small Business Committee, chaired by Smith. For 23 years, Fitzgerald worked with Kent & O'Connor, a Washington, DC, government affairs firm formed by fellow Iowans. She retired in 2011. Throughout her time in Washington, she volunteered on election day to drive voters to the polls.

Fitzgerald was a voracious reader, a lifelong student of politics and history, and a world traveler who had explored five continents. She was a rabid sports fan and an avid golfer who preferred to walk a course, rather than ride in a golf cart. Above all, she was a patient, tolerant, generous soul, striving to live life to its fullest while contributing to the common good.

Fitzgerald's parents preceded her in death. She is survived by siblings, Mary Jeanne Fitzgerald (John Slattery, deceased) of Arlington Heights, IL; Rev. Tim Fitzgerald of Des Moines; Margaret Fitzgerald of White Bear Lake, MN; John Fitzgerald (Terri, deceased) of Omaha, their two children and four grandchildren; Anne Fitzgerald (Chuck Fuson) of Mitchellville, IA; Mike Fitzgerald (Elizabeth) of Lincoln, NE, their five children and five grandchildren; Joseph Fitzgerald (Ane) of Glencoe, MN, and their two children; Maureen Fitzgerald (Casey Hughes) of Austin, TX, and their child, and Sheila Fitzgerald (Eric Johnson) of Lake Lotawana, MO. In addition, Fitzgerald is survived by an aunt, Rita (Fitzgerald) Lindberg of Torrance, CA, as well as numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church's St. Ignatius Chapel, located at 3513 N St., NW, Washington, DC. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a prayer service at 10 a.m. A memorial Mass and burial will be held later this spring in Iowa.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family recommends acts of kindness and compassion toward new immigrants, particularly women and children.